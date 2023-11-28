Gold prices sharply up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday saw a sizeable increase on the local market with silver gaining momentum, traders said.

Gold prices went up by Rs1100 to Rs217600 per tola and Rs943 to Rs186557 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $2030 per ounce which is added on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver posted an increase of Rs70 and Rs60, reaching Rs2620 per tola and Rs2246.21 per 20 grams, respectively. International silver price was $24.72 per ounce, traders added.

