BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-28

Tokyo shares fall on profit-taking

AFP Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks shed earlier gains and ended lower Monday as cautious investors locked in recent profits.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.53 percent, or 177.86 points, to 33,447.67, while the broader Topix index fell 0.38 percent, or 9.18 points, to 2,381.76.

The Nikkei began the day in the positive region and briefly shot to 33,811, above the best close of this year, as investors cheered rising US blue chip shares.

“But the market gradually came under pressure on profit-taking while investors monitored rising interest rates,” IwaiCosmo Securities said.

“A sense of caution is lingering over possible short-term overheating” after recent market gains while softer Chinese markets also discouraged buyers, the brokerage added.

Investors will be turning their eyes to a barrage of major US data, including reports on Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales ahead the holiday shopping season, said Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management.

Other US data include a fresh “October PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Inflation report” which “is a significant indicator closely watched by the Federal Reserve for assessing inflation trends,” he added.

The dollar fetched 149.04 yen in Asian trade, against 149.48 yen in New York on Friday. Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota fell 1.18 percent to 2,770 yen. SoftBank Group dropped 1.69 percent to 6,123 yen

Nikkei 225 index Tokyo shares

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo shares fall on profit-taking

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories