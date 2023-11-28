BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-28

US natgas hits two-month low on ample output, mild weather

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell to a two-month low on Monday, weighed down by record output while mild weather limited heating demand.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 9.9 cents, or 3.5%, at $2.76 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 10:14 a.m. EST (1514 GMT), having earlier fallen more than 5% to their lowest since late September.

The December contract expires as the front-month on Tuesday. Volatility often peaks near expiry because trading volumes are low.

There have been some supply gains and the temperatures have moderated, which is creating some bearish sentiment in the market, said Robert DiDona of Energy Ventures Analysis.

“There is a possibility of price volatility in the near term. It all depends on the early winter heating season, if we start to see big withdrawals, then we will see upside in prices.”

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states has risen to 107.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from a record 104.2 bcfd in October.

LSEG forecast US gas demand in the Lower 48 states, including exports, would fall to 120.4 bcfd next week from 129.7 bcfd this week.

“Overall, this looks like a market that can gravitate a bit lower and although we have suggested entry into the long side last week at the $3 level, we are going to step aside from a bullish stance while looking to reinstate suggested longs on a further decline to the $2.70-2.75 area,” said analysts at energy advisory Ritterbusch and Associates in a note.

Gas flows to the seven big US LNG export plants rose to an average of 14.8 bcfd so far in November, up from 13.7 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April.

The US is on track to become the world’s biggest LNG supplier in 2023, ahead of recent leaders Australia and Qatar. Much higher global prices have fed demand for US exports due in part to supply disruptions and sanctions linked to the war in Ukraine.

US natgas

Comments

1000 characters

US natgas hits two-month low on ample output, mild weather

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories