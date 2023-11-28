BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-28

Malaysian palm oil futures slip

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses on Monday to its lowest closing in nearly two weeks, as weaker crude outweighed anticipation of lower output and improving demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange declined 2 ringgit, or 0.05%, at 3,888 ringgit ($831.12) a metric ton, its lowest closing level in nearly two weeks.

The contract was expected to re-test the 4,000 ringgit mark due to easing production, higher exports and lower end-month stocks, according to Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Nov. 1-25 were estimated to be up between 7% and 14% from the previous month, data from surveyors Intertek Testing Services and AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed on Saturday.

However, rising palm oil prices and negative import margins in key buyer India after heavy imports in the past few months have led to lower purchases for December and January shipments, LSEG Agriculture Research said in a note.

Malaysia’s production might fall further in late November due to wet weather conditions across the country, triggering flooding and disrupting harvesting, LSEG wrote. In related oils, Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 0.22%, while its palm oil contract ticked up 0.54%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.23%. Palm oil prices are affected by the soyoil prices as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oil market.

Oil prices slipped, with Brent falling toward $80 a barrel, as investors awaited the OPEC+ meeting later this week for an agreement to curb supplies into 2024.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Oil Palm Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian palm oil futures slip

MoUs worth multi-billion dollars signed with UAE

Exemption from IP gas line sanctions: Govt using diplomatic channels to engage with US

FBR informs IMF of its plan to register 1m non-filers

PD team testifies before Senate panel: World Bank begins probe into $300m project on Turkish co’s complaint

Security concerns: Saudi firm says unable to sign pacts on solar projects

TCP tenders to buy 110,000 metric tons of wheat

Bahria Town Limited Karachi petitions: SC says amounts remitted into its account sans permission

Proposed ‘Federal Board of Customs’: PMO asks FBR to submit comments

IHC told: References against Nawaz filed on SC’s direction

Five major categories of ATT cargoes: 10pc processing fee abolished

Read more stories