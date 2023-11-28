KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.540 billion and the number of lots traded at 9,694.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.594 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.925 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.208 billion), Silver (PKR 900.780 million), NSDQ 100 (PKR 626.083 million), Platinum (PKR 510.010 million), Natural Gas (PKR 290.754 million), DJ (PKR 181.713 million), Japan Equity (PKR 173.161 million), SP 500 (PKR 88.585 million), Copper (PKR 30.218 million) and Brent (PKR 11.099 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 10.393 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023