BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Iron ore eases after China intensifies intervention

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2023 04:57am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures retreated on Monday as caution mounted after the world’s top consumer China issued warnings on enhancing supervision on the market, and as investors awaited details from the government on property-related stimulus.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) dipped 0.15% to 975.5 yuan ($135.28) a metric ton, as of 0212 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell 1.17% to $132.3 a ton. Market sentiment was weighed as China’s state planner said on Friday it would strengthen the supervision of iron ore at ports and guard against hoarding and speculation in order to maintain an orderly market, its second move within a week to curb a price rally.

A slew of stimulus related to the property market has been unveiled in the past weeks as part of efforts to revive the struggling sector, boosting sentiment and contributing to continuous price gains. Weakening steel market amid seasonally falling demand is also capping price rise in iron ore.

“The retreat in iron ore prices is partly because steel prices have failed to register more gains after having met resistance from downstream consumers,” said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

“Prices will likely move within a tight range in the short run until there is another clear signal either from a start of the winter restocking or from fresh macro economic stimulus.”

