PSG ‘far’ from Luis Enrique’s expectations before Newcastle clash

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2023 09:00pm

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Monday his team were “far” from meeting his expectations and had “room for improvement” ahead of their pivotal Champions League clash against Newcastle.

PSG are second, a point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in a tight Group F, with AC Milan and Newcastle also targeting the knockout rounds with just three points separating the four teams.

“The team is not yet what I want, but we are still a work in progress,” the Spaniard, who took over at the French club in July, told a pre-match press conference.

“We are far from what I hope that PSG is in the future. There are things that I like, a huge desire of the players to do what the coach asks.

“I think we have a lot of room for improvement. We are still searching to find an exact style that I want for this team. We are still far from what I hope to see for the team.”

Newcastle stunned PSG 4-1 in the first meeting at St James’ Park but are bottom of the group after losing both their matches against Dortmund.

However Eddie Howe’s side have been boosted by a Premier League win over Chelsea at the weekend.

“This competition could be very short, in a very complicated group with tight margins, these are decisive matches,” continued Luis Enrique.

“Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) match could be decisive. There are two teams who can qualify and on the last day there will be the possibility of qualifying too.

“I’m convinced that my team will be competitive, I have no doubt. The Parc des Princes is a cauldron which lifts us.”

Newcastle have slid from top to bottom in the standings after successive defeats and would be unable to reach the last 16 if they lose to PSG.

“Newcastle know how to exert pressure very well, they need a victory because they are bottom of the group,” said Luis Enrique.

“If you watch Newcastle’s game against Chelsea, their physicality is important.

“They went to press with up to six players and they are capable of maintaining a very quick pace. I expect that same intensity against us, but we will be prepared.”

