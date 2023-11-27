BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,263 Increased By 352.7 (1.69%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Barclays in talks to buy Metro Bank’s mortgage book worth $3.74bn

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 07:30pm

Britain’s Barclays is in exclusive talks to buy embattled lender Metro Bank’s 3 billion pound ($3.74 billion) residential mortgages portfolio, Sky News reported on Monday.

A deal is likely to be struck by the end of the year, the report added.

Both Barclays and Metro Bank declined to comment.

The report comes after Britain’s best-known challenger bank announced a 325 million pound capital raise and 600 million pound debt refinancing in early October, in a bid to bolster its finances.

Metro Bank had sought to shore up its finances after a string of setbacks in recent years, including accounting errors, leadership departures and delayed regulatory approval for key capital relief.

Shareholders in the company vote Monday on the rescue plan, which would hand majority shareholder control to its biggest investor - Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski. The plan has won approval from bondholders, some of whom will take a 40% haircut.

Shares in Metro were trading up 9.3%.

Last month, Santander’s chief executive officer Hector Grisi had said the Spanish bank may consider looking into acquiring a mortgage portfolio from Metro.

Separately, Barclays is exploring a potential acquisition of Tesco’s banking operations, Reuters reported this month.

Barclays Metro Bank mortgage book

Comments

1000 characters

Barclays in talks to buy Metro Bank’s mortgage book worth $3.74bn

Israeli government says it offered Hamas ‘option’ to extend truce

Dar reiterates stance on Pakistan’s currency, calls rupee undervalued

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases postponed till Wednesday

Al Qadir Trust case: Accountability court sends Imran on judicial remand

Two civilians killed in attack on security forces’ convoy in KP’s Bannu: ISPR

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Read more stories