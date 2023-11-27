BAFL 42.96 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (3.27%)
BIPL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-6.26%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FCCL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.06%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.13%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 39.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
OGDC 108.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.55%)
PAEL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.5%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 109.04 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (2.63%)
PPL 91.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.42%)
SSGC 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.16%)
TELE 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.22%)
TPLP 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.85%)
TRG 84.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.4%)
UNITY 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,102 Increased By 75.2 (1.25%)
BR30 21,225 Increased By 315.3 (1.51%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 03:16pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans said on Monday opener Shubman Gill would captain the side in next year’s Indian Premier League after they allowed Hardik Pandya to return to Mumbai Indians, his first IPL team.

Pandya, who helped Mumbai to four IPL titles between 2015-2021, led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and was also captain of the squad that finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai also sent Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who they bought for 175 million Indian rupees ($2.10 million) last year, to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandya’s move to Mumbai puts an additional 150 million rupees in Gujarat’s coffers, which could come in handy at the player auction in Dubai on Dec. 19.

“He has expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians,” Vikram Solanki, Gujarat’s director of cricket, said in a statement.

“We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

England’s Root joins Stokes in skipping next year’s IPL

Pandya’s departure sees his India team mate Gill take the captain’s arm-band at Gujarat and Solanki said the opener had shown “growth in stature and standing over the last two years”.

“We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket,” he added.

“His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force… “His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm.”

IPL Shubman Gill Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya

Comments

1000 characters

Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

Read more stories