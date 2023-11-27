BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
BIPL 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-6.13%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
CNERGY 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
DFML 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
DGKC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 4.04 (6.25%)
FABL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 117.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
OGDC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.14%)
PAEL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.17%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.49%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.75%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.55%)
SSGC 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.48%)
TELE 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.66%)
TPLP 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.21%)
TRG 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.83%)
UNITY 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,102 Increased By 75.2 (1.25%)
BR30 21,225 Increased By 315.3 (1.51%)
KSE100 59,811 Increased By 725 (1.23%)
KSE30 19,861 Increased By 223.3 (1.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Winter storm causes power outages, road closures in Ukraine

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 02:58pm

KYIV: A severe snowstorm bringing strong winds blanketed Ukraine on Monday, leaving more than 2,000 settlements across 16 regions without power and more than a dozen motorways closed to vehicles, authorities said.

The extreme weather comes as tens of thousands of troops man front-line positions in the 21-month-old war with Russia and amid fears Moscow could target the power grid with air strikes this winter.

At least 1,370 cargo trucks were stuck and 840 cars had to be towed away amid snow drifts that in some places were two meters (6.56 ft) high, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on the Telegram messenger.

Southern and central Ukraine were the worst hit, he said. More than 1,500 rescue workers were involved in a massive clean-up effort, according to the state emergency service, which posted photos of cars, buses, and cargo trucks which had veered off snowbound roads.

Ukraine’s largest private energy provider, DTEK, said early on Monday that it had been able to restore power to nearly 250 settlements.

On Sunday, the mayor of the Black Sea port of Odesa urged residents to stay at home, and authorities warned that water supplies were being interrupted by power cuts that stopped pumps from working.

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

Ukraine’s border service also said on Sunday that Moldova had temporarily suspended vehicle access to its territory from two crossing points in the Odesa region.

In the capital Kyiv, city officials said the weather had caused a tear in the country’s largest flag, but that it was being replaced and would be raised again after the weather has cleared.

Ukraine Snowstorm Odesa region

Comments

1000 characters

Winter storm causes power outages, road closures in Ukraine

Inter-bank: rupee declines for third successive session against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Rising electricity costs: Ghani Chemical to set up coal power plant at Port Qasim

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Avenfield and Al-Azizia cases: Nawaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court

Kohinoor Spinning, Abu Dhabi-based group enter MoU for mineral-based business in Pakistan

Pakistan LNG awards tender to OQ Trading for Jan spot cargo delivery: report

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

Read more stories