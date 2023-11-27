BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
Saudi Arabia pavilion design for Expo 2025 Osaka revealed

  • Foster + Partners says its aim for the pavilion is to offer visitors 'a spatial experience that echoes the exploration of Saudi Arabian towns and cities.'
BR Life & Style Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 02:51pm
Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners
Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners

British architecture studio Foster + Partners announced its designs for the Saudi Arabia pavilion to be featured at Expo 2025 which will be held in Osaka, Japan, according to a recent press release.

The Expo 2025 Osaka will open in April 2025 and run for six months.

Drawing on the architecture in the country’s tradition, the firm has designed an immersive space emulating a Saudi village, aiming to blend tradition and modernity as well as being environmentally friendly, the statement said.

An aerial rendition of Saudi Arabia’s pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners
An aerial rendition of Saudi Arabia’s pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners said its aim for the pavilion is to offer visitors “a spatial experience that echoes the exploration of Saudi Arabian towns and cities.”

Visitors will enter the pavilion through a verdant forecourt, planted with indigenous flora, walking through narrow streets that lead to a traditional courtyard.

A rendition of the courtyard space within the pavilion. Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners
A rendition of the courtyard space within the pavilion. Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners

A new ‘architectural openness’ is remaking Saudi streets

The design strategy will focus on utilizing “scale, light, sound and texture to stimulate all of the senses, while showcasing some of the country’s most innovative and exciting accomplishments,” Luke Fox, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners was quoted as saying.

They firm also said that its material choices for the pavilion will be low-carbon ones, such as stone and will be deconstructable.

Tony Miki, Partner, Foster + Partners, said: “Creating a legacy for the pavilion, once the Expo comes to an end, has been central to the design process,” as per the statement.

“The structure’s cladding is made from lightweight Saudi stone and designed to be efficiently deconstructed and reassembled, or completely reconfigured, to meet different requirements in a future location.”

The design is also expected to incorporate rainwater recycling and photovoltaic technologies that generate electricity. The project also aims to achieve the Japanese green building rating system’s highest level and is on track to achieve the Net Zero Operational Carbon target.

Audio-visual installations will also feature in the pavilion. Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners
Audio-visual installations will also feature in the pavilion. Photo courtesy: Foster + Partners

Saudi artists marvel at surprise patron: their own rulers

Founded in 1967 by Sir Norman Foster, Foster + Partners is known for many iconic buildings and structures around the world including the Gherkin in London, the Hearst Tower in New York City, the Hong Kong International Airport, and the Millau Viaduct in France.

The last Expo was Expo 2020 Dubai, which was held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. That space has now been reimagined as a sustainable space for commercial and residential activities.

First Saudi at Paris Fashion Week underlines dramatic changes

Saudi Arabia Osaka Expo 2025

Saudi Arabia pavilion design for Expo 2025 Osaka revealed

