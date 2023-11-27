BAFL 42.76 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.79%)
World

China says FM Wang to visit New York for UN talks on Israel-Hamas conflict

AFP Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 02:45pm

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit New York this week to hold a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

“As it holds the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council this month, China will hold a high-level meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli issue on November 29,” spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Wang Yi will preside over the meeting, he added.

Hamas poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Gaza’s Hamas government.

Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday

China said last week it welcomed a truce between Israel-Hamas, which began Friday and led to dozens of hostages being freed and the release of more than 100 Palestinian prisoners.

The deal entered its final 24 hours on Monday.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an “international peace conference” to resolve the fighting.

