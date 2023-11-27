BAFL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.33%)
BIPL 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-5.28%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.63%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PAEL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.32%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.71%)
PRL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
SSGC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.91%)
UNITY 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,108 Increased By 80.8 (1.34%)
BR30 21,231 Increased By 320.5 (1.53%)
KSE100 59,771 Increased By 684.3 (1.16%)
KSE30 19,873 Increased By 236.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Atletico leaning on Griezmann in key Feyenoord visit

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2023 12:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid are depending on the red-hot Antoine Griezmann to book them a place in the Champions League knock-out rounds on Tuesday at Feyenoord.

After finishing bottom of their group last season Atletico are desperate to progress and know they face a fierce battle at De Kuip in the Netherlands, with the hosts fighting to avoid elimination.

Atletico lead Group E on eight points, one ahead of Lazio and two up on third-placed Feyenoord, and a win would send them through.

Griezmann, who scored a fine header against Mallorca to take Atletico third in La Liga on Saturday, is in superlative form.

The French forward has nine goals in the Spanish top flight, only trailing the division’s top goalscorer, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, and has netted four in four Champions League matches thus far.

He has eight goals and two assists in his last seven games for the club, across all competitions.

Griezmann played the full 90 minutes against Mallorca with coach Diego Simeone unable to rest the forward as his team had to fight until the end to take the three points.

“It’s difficult to think about taking him off,” said Simeone. “He’s so important to us, it’s a shame that he always, or almost always, plays 90 minutes.”

The Argentine coach has made Griezmann a central figure in the Atletico team, sometimes literally, deploying the 32-year-old in midfield on occasion.

Griezmann scored twice against Celtic while playing there in Atletico’s 6-0 win earlier in November at the Metropolitano.

It allows Griezmann to put his imprint on the game more, without losing sight of his goalscoring duties.

‘Living history’

His goal against Mallorca was his 170th for the club, trailing all-time top Atletico goalscorer Luis Aragones by only three.

“(Griezmann) will be living history at Atletico Madrid, he will surpass Luis Aragones,” said midfielder Koke.

“We’re so happy when he’s on the pitch – I hope he’s as fresh as possible (for Feyenoord), but he looks good to us.”

Dortmund’s Terzic seeking positive spark in crucial Milan clash

Feyenoord have a strong record at home, with seven consecutive victories across all competitions, while Atletico have won just two in their last six away from home.

Griezmann’s defensive work-rate will be key if Atletico are to shackle the hosts and impose themselves in the iconic stadium.

“(Griezmann) always has something different that can appear,” continued Simeone. “He manages himself very well, he brings into the match what he needs to from his game.”

The forward has also developed a knack for being the player to open the scoring, as he did against Mallorca.

Griezmann has done so on nine occasions this year and will hope to make it 10 against Feyenoord.

Beyond this week, the player has said he wants to follow Simeone in committing his future to the club.

“I’m very happy for him – now it’s my turn,” said Griezmann earlier in November, after the coach signed on until 2027.

The forward signed on until 2026 after returning from his disappointing stint at Barcelona, and after winning over supporters again, has returned to his position as Atletico’s key figure.

Atletico madrid Antoine Griezmann

Comments

1000 characters

Atletico leaning on Griezmann in key Feyenoord visit

TAPI project gets special concessions

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Read more stories