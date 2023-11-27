BAFL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (4.45%)
BIPL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-5.15%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.63%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 116.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 108.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.37%)
PAEL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.71%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PIOC 106.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.35%)
PPL 92.35 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
PRL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.21%)
SSGC 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.92%)
TELE 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.73%)
UNITY 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.4%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,109 Increased By 81.6 (1.35%)
BR30 21,238 Increased By 327.5 (1.57%)
KSE100 59,740 Increased By 653.6 (1.11%)
KSE30 19,863 Increased By 225.5 (1.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to miss COP28 climate summit: US official

AFP Published 27 Nov, 2023 12:13pm

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will miss the latest UN climate summit in Dubai, after two years of attending the talks in hopes of highlighting US leadership, a US official said Sunday.

Some 70,000 people including national leaders and Pope Francis are expected at COP28 as it opens Thursday, in what could be the largest United Nations climate summit ever.

Schedules released by the White House for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris showed neither heading to Dubai this week.

Biden’s engagements include a trip to Colorado to highlight US investment in wind energy, a meeting with the president of Angola and the lighting of the national Christmas tree.

A US official confirmed that Biden was not planning to attend COP28 this week or during a second window close to the end of the talks on December 12.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration was still discussing whether to send a top-level official to Dubai.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy and former secretary of state and senator, will be leading day-to-day negotiations for the United States.

The official did not give a reason for Biden’s decision. But Biden has been focused for more than a month on the war between Israel and Hamas and is also looking to highlight his domestic agenda with less than a year to the US presidential election.

Until Biden, it was not customary for the US president to attend each COP summit.

Biden in 2021 traveled to Glasgow to vow that the United States would again take a global leadership role on climate after his predecessor Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord.

Biden urges ‘continuous flow’ of aid to Gaza in call with Netanyahu

Trump, who is seeking the White House again, is a climate skeptic who says that action is too costly to the United States.

Biden again made a brief trip last year to COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Biden has put a high priority on climate domestically, with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, his signature legislative achievement, channeling billions of dollars to the green economy including through incentives for electric cars.

Ahead of COP28, Kerry held extended talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, with the two negotiators promising that their countries, the world’s two largest greenhouse gas emitters, would work together for progress in Dubai.

White House John Kerry Dubai US president Joe Biden United Nations climate summit COP27 US Vice President Kamala Harris COP summit

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to miss COP28 climate summit: US official

TAPI project gets special concessions

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Read more stories