BAFL 43.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.33%)
BIPL 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-5.28%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.63%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FCCL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
GGL 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
HBL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (7.31%)
HUBC 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.02%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
OGDC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PAEL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.32%)
PIBTL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.53%)
PIOC 106.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
PPL 92.30 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.71%)
PRL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 62.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
SSGC 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.76%)
TELE 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.77%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.91%)
UNITY 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
BR100 6,108 Increased By 80.8 (1.34%)
BR30 21,233 Increased By 322.6 (1.54%)
KSE100 59,771 Increased By 684.3 (1.16%)
KSE30 19,873 Increased By 236.1 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold atop 6-month peak on softer US dollar, bets on Fed pause

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 11:04am

Gold prices climbed a six-month peak on Monday, supported by a weaker US dollar and on bets that the US Federal Reserve is done with its interest rate hike cycle, while the focus shifted to US inflation data due later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,009.69 per ounce by 0404 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,009.50.

“What’s moving gold at the moment is the lower US dollar because of the recent soft data,” said Kyle Rodda, a financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“Economic figures coming out of the US this week, both on the growth and inflation front, will make or break a case for whether gold remains above $2,000.”

Gold rose sharply earlier in the session, hitting as high as $2,017.82 an ounce.

However, “it might have been just characteristic of a sort of thinner Asian market,” Rodda added.

The dollar index edged down 0.1% against its rivals, not far from a more than 2-month low level touched last week, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Market focus now shifts to the revised US third-quarter GDP figures due on Wednesday and the US PCE price index - Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday.

Earlier this month, another inflation print showed weaker-than-expected consumer inflation, boosting hopes that the Fed could begin easing monetary conditions sooner than expected.

Gold rebounds as dollar eases amid slowing US inflation

Traders widely expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged in December, while pricing in about a 60% chance of a rate cut in May next year, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Lower interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Meanwhile, Japan’s October services PPI came in at 2.3%, up from a revised 2% in September, adding to the belief that the Bank of Japan will end negative rates in 2024.

Spot silver gained 1.3% to $24.61 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3% to $927.48. Palladium rose 0.1% to $1,069.85 per ounce.

Gold US Federal Reserve Spot gold US gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold atop 6-month peak on softer US dollar, bets on Fed pause

TAPI project gets special concessions

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Open-market: rupee weakens further against US dollar

Biden hopes for extension of Israel-Hamas truce as more hostages released

Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Malaysia to allow visa-free entry to Chinese, Indian nationals from Dec. 1

Bangladesh arrest thousands in ‘violent’ crackdown: HRW

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Read more stories