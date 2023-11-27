BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-5.41%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 65.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.93%)
FABL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.61%)
FCCL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.89%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGL 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
HBL 103.62 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (1.99%)
HUBC 116.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 107.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PAEL 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 107.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.46%)
PPL 91.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.51%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
BR100 6,041 Increased By 14 (0.23%)
BR30 20,973 Increased By 63.4 (0.3%)
KSE100 59,231 Increased By 144.2 (0.24%)
KSE30 19,639 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling steady, dollar wobbles as markets brace for post-Thanksgiving buzz

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2023 10:06am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

SINGAPORE: The dollar kicked off the last week of November on the back foot while sterling held near an over two-month high on an easing economic gloom in the UK, as traders eyed fresh economic cues in the week ahead to determine the future path of policy rates.

A postponed OPEC+ meeting, data from the Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation alongside inflation readings in the euro zone and Australia fill this week’s calendar, which will also see a rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and Chinese PMI data.

Sterling was last 0.06% lower at $1.2598, but hovered near Friday’s over two-month peak of $1.2615, on data last week showing that British companies unexpectedly reported a marginal return to growth in November after three months of contraction.

“That indicates the resilience of the UK economy despite the very aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Bank of England,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

“But we still expect the UK economy to weaken and experience a short-lived recession.”

The pound was on track for a roughly 3.7% gain for the month, its largest monthly gain in a year, aided by a falling US dollar.

The Australian dollar likewise stood near a roughly three-month high and last bought $0.6578, ahead of domestic inflation data on Wednesday.

In the broader currency market, the US dollar wobbled near its recent two-month trough against a basket of six peers, with traders, returning from the Thanksgiving lull late last week, eyeing US core PCE prices due this week for clues on the Fed’s next steps.

The dollar index, which was last 0.08% higher at 103.51, was headed for a monthly loss of 3%, its worst performance in a year.

“We anticipate that the turnaround in the US dollar will play out over a longer period,” said Jane Foley, senior FX strategist at Rabobank.

“Insofar as CPI inflation rates across much of the G10 are still above central bank targets, there is a strong incentive for policymakers to support the ‘higher for longer’ theme since higher market rates will help in the battle against inflation.

“Investors, however, are looking through this policy and appear increasingly pre-occupied about betting on the timing and pace of rate cuts next year.”

Market pricing shows a roughly 23% chance that the Fed may begin easing monetary policy as early as next March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

The weakening greenback provided some respite for the Japanese yen, which sat on the stronger side of 150 per dollar and last stood at 149.52 per dollar.

Elsewhere, the euro slipped 0.03% to $1.0930, but did not stray far from an over three-month peak of $1.09655 hit last week.

Dollar eases in thin Black Friday trading on bets rates have peaked

A survey out last week showed the downturn in euro zone business activity eased in November but remained broadbased, suggesting the bloc’s economy will contract again this quarter as consumers continue to rein in spending.

The New Zealand dollar eased 0.1% to $0.6076, but was likewise hovering near Friday’s more than three-month high of $0.6096.

In the Middle East, Hamas freed 17 hostages in Gaza, including a 4-year-old American girl, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, the third day of their truce.

“I think the issues in the Middle East have definitely become more of a background risk,” said CBA’s Kong.

“The temporary truce may have supported risk sentiment and weighed on the US dollar at the margin, but I don’t think the (conflict) will become a bigger influence on FX markets anytime soon, unless we see a major escalation.”

OPEC+ UK economy New Zealand dollars US dollar dollar index Reserve Bank of New Zealand Hamas Sterling vs dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling steady, dollar wobbles as markets brace for post-Thanksgiving buzz

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories