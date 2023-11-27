BAFL 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.43%)
BIPL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-5.37%)
BOP 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.69%)
DFML 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 65.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.09%)
FABL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2%)
FFL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
GGL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 103.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.17%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 107.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.77%)
PAEL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PIBTL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.65%)
PPL 91.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.59%)
PRL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 62.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.34%)
SSGC 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.88%)
TPLP 14.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 84.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.45%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 6,045 Increased By 17.7 (0.29%)
BR30 20,976 Increased By 65.7 (0.31%)
KSE100 59,244 Increased By 157.6 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,646 Increased By 9.1 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-27

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

Recorder Report Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 08:38am

LAHORE: Chairman Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan (OMAP) Tariq Wazir Ali on Sunday appealed to the Ministry of Petroleum and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to reconsider the proposed option of shifting from fortnightly to weekly fuel price adjustments.

In a statement issued here, Tariq Wazir Ali said that OMAP believes that such a move will have severe and detrimental consequences for the already beleaguered Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in Pakistan.

He also said that current economic landscape, marked by lifeline margins, substantial FX losses, a PSO-benchmarked pricing formula, negative IFEM, delayed settlements of ICFS, and intricate sales tax adjustments, has placed an overwhelming and unsustainable financial burden on OMCs.

Petroleum imports: OMAP seeks review of existing formula for calculating exchange rate

The proposed weekly adjustments will only exacerbate the challenges faced by OMCs, introducing heightened uncertainty and mental strain for both the companies and their end-users.

He further said frequent and unpredictable fluctuations in fuel prices will create a ripple effect across various sectors linked to transportation and logistics.

While showing his concern, Tariq said that this move will not only threatens to disrupt the delicate balance of the fuel industry but also poses a risk of panic in the economic landscape. In the current economic turmoil, introducing such a measure could have far-reaching and adverse effects on the buying decisions of both OMCs and consumers.

Moreover, the weekly adjustment mechanism raises concerns about potential fuel shortages, particularly in suburban and rural areas, as OMCs grapple with the challenges of adapting to a more volatile pricing structure. We urge Ogra to reconsider this proposal, taking into account the precarious state of the industry and the potential negative repercussions for the broader economy.

Tariq was of the view that in these challenging times, we request the Ogra and Ministry of Petroleum to refrain from implementing changes that may further jeopardize the survival of OMCs. Instead, we propose engaging in a comprehensive dialogue with industry stakeholders to devise more sustainable and well-thought-out solutions that align with the interests of all stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

OGRA PSO fuel prices OMCs OMAP Oil Marketing Association of Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

OMAP urges ministry, Ogra to reconsider proposed weekly adjustments

APP to be executed thru EPADS

Caretaker PM’s visit to UAE against electoral laws?

More captives, prisoners freed as Gaza truce extension mooted

PM nominates Dar as leader of house in Senate

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian drone and missile attack

Prices of essential food items show upward trend

Karachi: anti-polio drive in seven districts to begin today

Indonesian envoy: Faisalabad business community hosts farewell dinner

PM arrives in UAE on two-day visit

Read more stories