11,000 deserving children get free education in Danish schools

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: Terming the Danish Schools as visionary initiative of the then Chief Minister of Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that Danish schools are playing a prominent role in the education and training of the children from the backward areas of South Punjab, especially those children who are deprived of the love and compassion of their parents.

He said this while talking to the CEO Danish School System Ahmar Malik here at Governor House. During the meeting, Secretary School Education Ahsan Waheed was also present.

Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that today, these children are continuing their studies in the best universities of the country on merit and proving that these institutions have a noble purpose.

He said that the competent team of Danish Schools is working hard to achieve these goals, adding that their hard work is being paid off.

He said that this vision needs to be encouraged so that these children not only fulfill their dreams by getting education but also become an asset of the country and the nation. Appreciating the good performance of Danish schools, he said that besides educating the children, they should also focus on their character building.

On this occasion, CEO Danish School System Ahmar Malik gave a briefing to Governor Punjab on Danish School System.

