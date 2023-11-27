BAFL 41.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
Ministry preparing plan for sustainable future

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Planning Ministry is aligning the future of Pakistan with the blueprint for a sustainable future to be presented by the Climate Change Ministry at COP 28, a press release said on Sunday.

Pakistan contributes less than one per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions but confronts an outsized battle against climate adversities.

As the world prepares for the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), Pakistan’s journey offers a compelling narrative of resilience and determination.

This disproportionate impact of global climate change on Pakistan has garnered attention at international forums like COP28, where the nation’s efforts and challenges will be under global scrutiny.

