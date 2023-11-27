Ignite launches 3rd edition of ‘Digital Pakistan Cyber Security Hackathon’

KARACHI: The inaugural event of the third edition of Digital Pakistan Cyber security Hackathon 2023, organised by Ignite, took place in Karachi.

The event was attended by CEO Ignite, Asim Shahryar Husain, along with board members of Ignite — Engr. Prof. Dr. Bilal Ahmed Alvi, Vice Chancellor Nazeer Hussain University Karachi and Prof Dr Rabia Enam, Director ORIC SSUET Karachi along with cyber security professionals and guests from industry and academia.

In his message, Dr Umar Saif Federal Minister for IT & Telecom emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding the cyber boundaries of the country. He highlighted the ongoing efforts within his ministry to identify and nurture talent capable of thwarting malicious cyber attempts.

Furthermore, he conveyed the progress in establishing the operational readiness of Pakistan’s National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the forthcoming institutionalization of a Cyber Security Authority.

In his welcome address, Asim Shahryar Husain, CEO Ignite, informed that this year, Ignite had organised a series of five-day hands-on training workshops in 10 cities of Pakistan to build the capacity of cyber security students and professionals before conducting the hackathons.

