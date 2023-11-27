CM takes notice of ‘bungling’ in Gorakh Hill funds

KARACHI: Gorakh Hill: The Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar taking serious notice of the misappropriation of funds meant for the Gorakh Hill Station Project in district Dadu has issued an explanation to the Director General of the Gorakh Hill Authority.

The CM said that the Gorakh Hill project, despite using huge funds, has not been completed, as these funds reportedly are being pocketed by corrupt officers. He added that the project has 18 drivers and a fleet of vehicles but most of them were being misused.

He that he has received reports that 12 government cooks of the Gorakh Hill Project are working at the homes of private persons, instead of working at the resorts. He said even the resorts were being misused.

The CM directed the chief secretary to issue an explanation to the OPD of the project and initiate a high-level inquiry to probe the matters and report to him within 15 days.

Separately, the Caretaker Chief Minister directed Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KW&SC) and other municipal organisations to stop sending their sweepers into the gutters to open them and instead use machinery for opening the choked gutter lines.

Taking serious notice of the malpractice under which sweepers are sent inside the choked gutters full of toxic water and gases to open them, he said this is the age of technology and automation and machinery should be used for opening chocked gutters.

“This is a totally unacceptable and this inhuman method to push a human being into the face of death just to fix a chocked gutter needs to be stopped at once,” he said and directed KWSB and other agencies to use machinery for opening gutters.

Everyone has dignity, respect and family behind him even if he is engaged in a small job but being civilized, educated and responsible people we must respect them and take their proper care while using their services, the CM said.

