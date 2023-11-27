Mobilink Bank secures Best Bank for Inclusion Award at PBA 2023

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Bank has won the prestigious title of Best Bank for Inclusion at the Pakistan Banking Awards (PBA) 2023, held at a local hotel on November 24.

The accolade highlights the Bank’s outstanding contributions in promoting inclusive financial practices, championing accessibility to banking services and demonstrating a commitment to serving a diverse clientele.

Committed to fostering financial inclusion, supporting SMEs and leveraging digital advancements to cater to the evolving banking needs of under-banked communities, this award is a testament to the Bank’s dedication to ensuring greater financial inclusivity and empowerment, particularly for women.

Commenting on the achievement, Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, said, “The Best Bank for Inclusion Award highlights Mobilink Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Dedicated to innovative solutions, we at Mobilink Bank challenge industry norms, delivering premium digital and financial services.

This recognition strengthens our resolve to empower customers through tailored financial experiences. Continuing our journey, we remain steadfast in revolutionizing the financial landscape by prioritizing innovation and customer-centric approaches.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023