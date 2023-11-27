Hamas says brigade commander, 3 other military leaders dead

GAZA STRIP: Hamas’s military wing said Sunday that the commander of its northern brigade, Ahmed Al-Ghandour, and three other senior leaders had been killed during Israel’s offensive against the Islamist movement.

In a statement, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades said Ghandour was a member of its military council and named three other leaders who had died, including Ayman Siyyam, who Israeli media said was head of the Hamas rocket-firing units.

It said Ghandour was a top Hamas commander who headed its northern Gaza brigade and was part of its military council.

“We pledge to Allah we will continue their path and that their blood will be a light for the mujahedeen and a fire for the occupiers,” the statement said, without saying when they were killed.