Sports Print 2023-11-27

Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023: Diamond Paints clinches coveted trophy

Muhammad Saleem Published 27 Nov, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: Diamond Paints clinched the coveted trophy after beating Remounts 8-6 in the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 final here at Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

A large number of polo spectators, including families and dignitaries witnessed the final.

The final match proved to be a riveting contest, with Diamond Paints ultimately securing victory with an 8-6 score line against Remounts, earning the historic Aibak Polo Cup trophy.

Saqib Khan Khakwani led the charge for Diamond Paints with three goals, supported by Raja Temur Nadeem and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, who contributed two goals each, while Bilal Hayat Noon scored one goal. Remounts’ efforts were marked by Lao Abelenda’s three goals, along with two goals from Mohammad Naeem and one from Omer Asjad Malhi.

In the earlier subsidiary final, Team Newage Cables/Master Paints showcased superior polo skills, outpacing Pebble Breaker 6-3. Both teams displayed commendable performances, but Newage Cables/Master Paints demonstrated their prowess, securing a decisive 6-3 victory in the subsidiary final.

