BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nine killed in land conflict in Mexico’s Oaxaca region

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2023 12:04pm

MEXICO CITY: Nine people were killed on Saturday when gunmen shot at a pickup truck in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, the local prosecutor’s office said, indicating that peasant conflicts over land may have sparked the violence.

Gunmen fired on the truck as it carried people from the municipality of Santiago Mitlatongo to the town of Nochixtlan, where they were “ambushed,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

“This caused nine people… to lose their lives on the spot,” while four others – three women and one man – were wounded and taken to a local hospital, the statement said.

Prosecutors were seeking to determine the identities of the attackers, it added.

“The aggressions between communities do not contribute to the resolution of the problems. On the contrary, they contribute to bitterness,” the prosecutor’s office said, without providing more details about the conflict.

12 dead, dozens injured in Mexico bus crash

Saturday’s attack is the second clash over land this week in Oaxaca.

Last Wednesday, five people died – one civilian, two policemen and two municipal officials – after a similar clash between inhabitants of San Miguel El Grande and Llano de Guadalupe.

Conflicts between communities over the ownership of agrarian land have been a persistent problem for decades in Mexico, especially in Indigenous regions in the south of the country.

Mexico Nine killed

Comments

1000 characters

Nine killed in land conflict in Mexico’s Oaxaca region

Deferred payment basis: $400m petroleum products imported during Jul-Oct

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

Ukraine says it downs 8 Russian drones in overnight attack

Hamas frees Israeli, Thai hostages in temporary truce

India bid to free 41 trapped workers enters third week

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Read more stories