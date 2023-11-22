BAFL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.93%)
Nov 22, 2023
12 dead, dozens injured in Mexico bus crash

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2023 12:26pm

COATZACOALCOS: At least 12 people died and 58 others were injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway in Mexico’s southeastern state of Veracruz, local government officials said.

The accident occurred early Tuesday on the highway linking the towns of La Tinaja and Acayucan, authorities said on social media.

A source in Mexico’s National Guard told AFP the crash was apparently due to driver error.

The Veracruz government said a massive emergency services response was initiated due to the magnitude of the accident.

Armed attacks in Mexico leave 24 dead, including at least 12 police

Dozens of people were taken to hospitals in the area, including seven crash victims who were in serious condition, according to security personnel.

