Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs 423.7million Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) for targeted activities of gas supply in Sindh.

Sharing the details, sources said, Petroleum Division briefed the ECC, in its recent meeting that the High Court of Sindh while hearing the case regarding the supply of gas to localities/ villages in 5km radius of gas producing fields in Sindh had inter-alia ordered on 27 March the Secretary, Petroleum Division to ensure that Rs. 423.726 million being the share of the Government of Pakistan is paid to SSGCL so that it can continue and complete the work as per agreed schedule and file a compliance report in respect of this issue.

The Directorate General of Gas had requested Finance Division to release the requisite funds for compliance of the Court Orders. Finance Division, in its reply of July 25, 2023 responded that since budgetary allocations through Technical Supplementary Grant/ Supplementary Grant were discouraged at the onset of a new fiscal year, Petroleum Division may arrange funds amounting to Rs,423.726 million, on account of claimed amount of balance funds through re-appropriation from its own budgetary allocation for FY 2023-24 and advised that since budgetary allocation for this purpose was available under Finance Division’s demand, Petroleum Division may obtain the same funds through Technical Supplementary Grant during 2nd or 3’d Quarter of FY 2023-24.

OGDCL successfully completes Khewari Project

According to sources, Petroleum Division further stated that the funds amounting to Rs. 423.726 were re-appropriated internally from the PSDP projects of Petroleum Division for CFY 2023-24.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives while giving its concurrence for the re-appropriation of funds from the PSDP Projects advised Petroleum Division to ensure re-coupment of the same amount through TSG during 2nd Quarter of CFY 2023-24 so that the progress of budgeted projects may not be affected.

Petroleum Division requested the ECC to approve funds amounting lo Rs.423.726 million in the 2nd Quarter of the Calendar Year as Technical Supplementary Grant so that the targeted activities of the projects could be completed well on time.

After brief discussion on the proposal, the ECC approved Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs 423.726 million for supply of gas to adjacent localities of gas fields.

