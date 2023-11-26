IK-Bushra ‘illegal’ nikkah: Maneka’s plea to be heard on 28th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, Saturday, fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s ex-husband Khawar Farid Maneka’s plea seeking legal action against Khan for marrying his wife Bushra Bibi allegedly without completion of the latter’s mandatory Iddat period for hearing on November 28.

Maneka recorded his statement before Civil Judge Qudratullah and the court issued notices to the respondents.

According to the statement recorded by Maneka that he belongs to Maneka family and hails from Pir Ghani Tehsil and District Pak Pattan, “I got married to Bushra Bibi in the year 1989; copy of the nikahnama is annexed with the complaint.

We had a very blessed and happy marital tie till intrusion of Imran Khan into our marital affair,” he said.

He said that Khan was introduced by his sister-in-law namely, Maryam, during Islamabad Dharna, who is settled in UAE, and I have believe that my sister-in-law has got strong connection with “Jewish lobby”.

Khan entered in our domestic life under the garb of “Peeri Mureedi” and then he started visiting his house in his absence.

Khan used to remain in his house in his absence for hours, which conduct on his part was highly unethical, un-Islamic; he has no reason to stay with a lady not falling within a prohibitory decree on whatever pretext it may be. It was also noticed by me that at the time of visit of Khan, one Zulfi Bukhari used to accompany him although he was never in relation of Mureedi to my ex-wife.

By keeping in view the conduct of Khan and his ex wife of meeting with each other in my absence and in isolation, at his house and thereafter at the house of Khan at Bani Gala without his permission or consent, I have the reason to believe that they have developed illicit relations with each other even prior to their so-called nikkah which was reported to him by Lateef, one of his house servant, who had earlier ousted by his ex-wife from the house, Khawar Maneka said.

“The added reason to my believing so is that the respondents remained in contact with each other on phone, during odd hours of night for hours: the phone and sims were provided to Bushra Bibi by one Farah Gogi at the instance of Khan,” he said.

