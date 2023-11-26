Govt taking steps to attract foreign investment: Minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Transport and Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said that the present caretaker set-up is taking extraordinary steps to attract foreign investment which is critical to face the challenges being faced by the country.

He said contracts were being signed with different countries, especially with China, to promote bilateral trade and investment. He said Pakistani nation respects the great project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which will lead to investment of over US$ 100 billion in Pakistan.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo being held at the Lahore Expo Centre. Around 100 Chinese companies and over 150 Pakistani companies were taking part in this exhibition being arranged by the Everest International Expo.

Chinese Deputy Consul General Lahore, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Dr Qaiser Abbas, Everest Expo Internationalâ€™s Yousaf Fa, Steve Zho, Zishan Hashmi and Chairman Daroghawala Industries Owners Association Ch Mansha were also present on this occasion.

Punjab Transport Minister Ibrahim Murad, who also enjoys the portfolio of Mines and Minerals, said that Pakistan was an important country of South Asia, offering vast opportunities of investment with all the facilities needed. He said that China was an old friend of Pakistan and both enjoyed cordial relations all the time.

The Minister also termed the exhibition as a big success both for the industrial and educational sectors, bringing together businessmen of both the countries.

Wang of the Everest Expo International, while speaking on this occasion, said that China regards Pakistan as the most important country of South Asia and investing heavily in up-gradation of infrastructure and other facilities. He expressed the hope that this investment would further grow with the passage of time.

Later, the minister visited different stalls set up by the Chinese and Pakistani companies and also held dialogues with the representatives of different companies on this occasion. Different projects and opportunities of export and import were also discussed.

The exhibition will continue on Sunday and Monday, showcasing different CNC machines, hardware machines, laser cutting machines, agricultural machines, etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023