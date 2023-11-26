BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
South Korea tenders to buy GMO-free soybeans

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

HAMBURG: South Korea’s state-backed Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp. has issued international tenders to purchase around 20,000 metric tons of food-quality soybeans free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), European traders said on Friday.

The soybeans are sought from any worldwide origins to be shipped in containers.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tenders is Dec. 5.

The soybeans are sought for deferred shipment with arrival in five 4,000 ton consignments between Dec. 2024 and May 2025.

The agency regularly buys supplies with delivery following several years later. A separate tender from the agency for 50,000 tons of GMO-free soybeans closes on Nov. 27.

