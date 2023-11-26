BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Nov 26, 2023
Markets

Copper on track for another weekly gain

Reuters Published 26 Nov, 2023

LONDON: Copper prices in London were on track for a second consecutive weekly gain on Friday, helped by efforts to support the property market in top metals consumer China, a weaker dollar and improved risk appetite in financial markets.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose by 0.3% to $8,431 a metric ton by 1709 GMT and was up 2% over the week. “The positive performance in copper this week is very much driven by a risk-friendly environment in financial markets overall, extending the gains that were triggered by the lower than expected US CPI earlier this month,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

A weaker US currency, meanwhile, made dollar-priced commodities more attractive for buyers using yuan and other currencies. The dollar index fell after data showed US business activity held steady in November.

Industrial metals were also buoyed by China’s renewed support for the property sector. Higher import demand in China is reflected in a rally in the Yangshan copper premium, which ended this week at a one-year high.

Higher prices and premiums will eventually undercut China’s recent stronger demand impulse “largely continuing to keep copper prices capped and in a range”, said JP Morgan analyst Gregory Shearer. On the technical front, the various supportive factors - including supply concerns over Panama and Peru - were not enough to drive copper through resistance coming from the 200-day moving average of $8,456.

In other metals, LME aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,218.5 a ton, tin fell 1.6% to $24,075, zinc added 0.6% to $2,553.5 and lead slipped 0.9% to $2,195 a ton.

Nickel lost 2.6% to $16,190 a ton, after hitting $15,995, its lowest since April, 2021. The metal is under pressure from a global surplus created by surging output in Indonesia and rising net short nickel positions on the LME.

Copper aluminium Copper prices JPMorgan LME US CPI

