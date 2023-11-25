BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
Nov 2023: Up to 1.2pc hike in RLNG price notified

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified up to 1.20 percent increase in the price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for November 2023. In a monthly review, the OGRA notified an increase in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) rate by 1.20 percent as compared with October 2023 price.

November price has been notified at $13.4930 per mmbtu as compared with $13.3332 per mmbtu in October or 0.1598 per mmbtu.

RLNG, Ogra-prescribed gas prices: Provinces required to pay differential for urea production

The imported LNG rate has been revised to $14.0337 per mmbtu from $13.8716 per mmbtu for consumers on the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) gas system, $0.1620 per mmbtu or 1.17 increase in the price for November, eight LNG cargoes were imported, ie, seven by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) under long-term LNG agreements and one on spot cargo by Pakistan LNG Ltd.

