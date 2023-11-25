BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

NNI Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has expressed Pakistan’s readiness to airlift injured Palestinians for their treatment in the country.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the Senate Friday, he said we are also in contact with Jordan and Egypt on this matter.

Expressing grave concerns over dire situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister said Israel is committing war crimes and genocide there. He demanded that Israel should be held accountable for its actions. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has played a pro-active diplomatic role at different forums including the United Nations and the OIC to highlight the plight of Palestinians.

Pakistan sends 2nd consignment of relief goods to Gaza

Earlier, the Senate was informed that prices of essential commodities will now gradually come down as a result of the government effective policies.

Minister for Finance Shamshad Akhtar told the House during Question Hour, that we have met the target of primary deficit in line with the standby arrangement reached with the IMF. She said “we have also managed to reduce expenditures.”

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said action has been taking against those involved in selling substandard items including water to the people. The House has now been adjourned to meet again on Monday at 3PM.

