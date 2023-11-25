Pak-KSA ties based on religious, cultural bonds: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at General Headquarters on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement today.

The COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by the Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan. He further mentioned that the Muslims from all across the world have boundless reverence for Harmain Shraifain and profound respect for their custodian.

The Imam-e-Kaaba said Islam is a religion of peace and brotherhood and there is no space for misconstrued interpretations of Islam.