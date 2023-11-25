Empowerment of women linked to economic uplift

LAHORE: A conference organized by the United Business Group Women Wing was held at a local hotel, with Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer presiding over the event.

Attended by officials from Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry, as well as women investors from across the country, the conference became a platform for valuable discussions on economic empowerment and the advancement of women.

Addressing the conference, Provincial Minister SM Tanveer emphasized the crucial need to empower women for the economic development of the country.

He highlighted the significant role economically empowered women can play in contributing to the nation’s economic progress. Acknowledging the efforts of the Punjab Government in providing ample economic opportunities for women investors, SM Tanveer stressed the importance of equipping women with modern technology and sciences.

Expressing the belief that over half of the country’s population consists of women, SM Tanveer urged them to actively participate in the economic field.

He noted the increasing involvement of women in the export sector as a positive trend. The Provincial Industry and Trade Minister reiterated the shared responsibility of progressing the country and working together for its progress.

In recognition of Provincial Minister SM Tanveer’s efforts to promote investment, participants of the conference paid tribute to his contributions.

Among the notable attendees were Naheed Masood, President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Bahawalpur, Rubina Amjad from Faisalabad Women Chamber, Fahmida Jamali from Quetta, and others.

