Asad Qaiser sent to jail on four-day judicial remand

INP Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

MARDAN: A district and sessions court in Mardan on Friday sent the PTI leader to jail on a four-day judicial remand in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.

The PTI leader was presented before a district and session court in Mardan. During the hearing, Charsadda police submitted a request seeking Qaiser’s five-day physical remand.

The court rejected the police’s request for the physical remand of former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and sent the PTI leader to jail. It also directed police to present Qaiser on Nov 29 (Wednesday) along with the case record.

Asad Qaiser was re-arrested by Charsadda police on Thursday. Police arrested former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser in a vandalism case and took him to Charsadda under strict security measures.

