Nov 25, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-11-25

Need stressed to promote reading culture

Recorder Report Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training endeavours to promote Reading Culture in Pakistan. This was said by Hameed Khan Niazi Deputy Secretary (Admin) and Director General Basic Education Community Schools (BECS).

Niazi further stated that the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) is all set to hold a three days National Level Conference on reading and literacy, titled “Today’s Readers, Tomorrow’s Learners”, along with Book and Foundational Learning Festival. These events are set to take place in Islamabad on the 25th, 26th, and 27th of November.

Caretaker Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has aimed that the three days events would be full of learning and knowledge for the books lovers.

Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry expected that the events would not only foster a reading culture and enhancing foundational literacy skills but also provide an opportunity to engage with renowned educationists in enlightening discussions.

Niazi termed the events a unique opportunity where renowned educationists will lead insightful discussions on key challenges and advancements in the field of literacy and foundational learning.

He further expressed that leading education providers will deliver short ‘Lightning Talks’, addressing innovative solutions to specific areas of foundational learning.

A platform showcasing new book releases, stalls focusing on Reading Challenges and Solutions in Foundational Learning, interactive theatre, captivating storytelling sessions, and much more are being planned.

