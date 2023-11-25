BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
CTDs of all provinces being strengthened: Bugti

Fazal Sher Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Interior Senator Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said the Counter-Terrorism Departments (CTDs) in all provinces were being strengthened in order to effectively curb terrorism.

The CTDs of all provinces especially in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces were being further upgraded, he said while presiding over the meeting National Action Plan (NAP) coordination committee.

The federal government will provide all kinds of support to provinces for strengthening CTDs in the country, he said.

The meeting was also attended by the secretary Ministry of Interior, the national coordinator National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), the inspector general of police (IGP) of all the provinces, all chief secretaries, and senior officials of intelligence agencies.

The minister said that effective action should be taken against terrorists and extremist organisations. Protection would be provided to investors and traders, he said.

Bugti also issued directives the ongoing drive against smugglers should be continued at full speed. The measure to curb to sale and smuggling of drugs should be made more effective, he said, adding that strict action should be taken against those who spread hateful material on social media and new laws in this regard should be implemented effectively.

“Strict measures were being taken to stop the financial support of terrorists,” he said, adding that all financial institutions, banks and law enforcement agencies are playing their role in this regard. Donation to prohibited organisations and prohibited persons (persons included in the Fourth Schedule) is strictly prohibited, he said.

