BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-25

Vital role of investments in power sector

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi Published November 25, 2023 Updated November 25, 2023 05:43am

When discussing investments for economic progress, some major industry players often receive well-deserved recognition.

The power sector, however, that stands out as an essential enabler for the entire economic landscape and serves as the lifeline that keeps a country running smoothly, gets to be though counted amongst the major industry players, but not above them for the very significant responsibility that it has for being their élan vital.

This attitude is not in tune with the economic interests of the country as globally every successful economy has the pulsating energy sector empowering its initiatives.

Pakistan currently stands at a critical juncture where its inadequate infrastructure and growing power demands have led to conflicting issues such as recovery losses, dependence on imported fuel, and soaring tariffs, resulting in heavy billing, something that has been up for constant discussions.

What the power sector needs is urgent and substantial investments from public and private sector to be able to address these challenges via a robust infrastructure, updated technology, lower tariffs, etc. to bring the country at par with developed economies.

Overall, investing in power companies is an investment in the present and future well-being of a nation, its economy, and its environment. Public and private resources should be strategically allocated to ensure that power companies have the capacity and capability to meet the ever-growing energy demands and evolving sustainability goals. This can be done through investment in infrastructure, research and developmental initiatives, policy frameworks and capacity building programs, all to strengthen the power sector.

This is a genuine problem, but it can be addressed through careful consideration and dialogue. A way out needs to be considered through indigenization, shift to renewables and stronger recovery.

While all distribution companies (DISCOS) are actively seeking solutions, K-Electric, as the sole vertically integrated power utility, “has embarked on a well-defined Investment Plan with a clear vision for growth along its distribution and transmission business.”

The power company is committed to reducing costs and increasing its share of renewables by up to 30% to the aggregate total envisioned generation capacity of 2,172 MW., It’s crucial to recognize that Pakistan’s energy and power sector heavily relies on imported fuel, and fluctuations in global fuel prices directly impact consumer tariffs and the nation’s overall economy.

Why is a power provider above the others in terms of significance? Let’s open a small window to see why investment is a dire need in the power industry.

A reliable and sustainable power supply is critical for the stability and growth of any economy. Adequate investments in power companies can help ensure energy security, reducing the risk of power shortages and blackouts, which can disrupt industries, businesses, and daily life.

Investments in power infrastructure enable businesses to operate efficiently, attract foreign investments, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity. This can be seen because uninterrupted and efficient power supply helps businesses to operate seamlessly and symbolizes a conducive environment, which in turn can attract foreign investment.

Similarly, investing in the energy sector can lead to many new jobs in power plants, grid networks and in sectors like construction, maintenance, and engineering.

In an era of climate change and environmental concerns, investments in power companies can facilitate the transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, reducing the environmental impact of electricity generation.

Pakistan also needs power to be available across its landscape. Developed economies have made heavy investments in their power industries to upgrade infrastructure, enhance sustainability and ensure reliability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

The writer is a well-known columnist and Head of Corporate Communication at Nutshell Communications

foreign investment DISCOS power sector economy of Pakistan K-Electric power companies

Comments

1000 characters

Vital role of investments in power sector

Nov 2023: Up to 1.2pc hike in RLNG price notified

ECC for taking provinces on board for revising drug prices

SIFC approves initiatives to be broached with friendly countries

KE readies IGP for up to 2032-33

Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

PLL’s LNG tender: OQT quotes lowest bid

Seven MoUs on investment with Kuwait approved

Customs’ values on import of Methyl Acetate revised

SECP revokes registration of an insurer

Kakar underscores need for good governance, informative approach

Read more stories