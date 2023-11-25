Gold prices slightly down

KARACHI: Gold prices on Friday remained nearly unchanged on the local market, traders said. They inched down by Rs 150 and Rs 129 to Rs 215700 per tola and Rs 184928 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2013 per ounce, which is further added on with a $20 premium for the bullion trade on the domestic market.

Silver was selling for Rs 2550 per tola and Rs 2186.21 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted for $23.70 per ounce, traders said.

