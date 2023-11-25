BAFL 41.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
BIPL 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.68%)
BOP 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.86%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.26%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.93%)
DGKC 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.3%)
FCCL 16.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
GGL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
HBL 101.60 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.74%)
HUBC 118.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.73%)
HUMNL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.33%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
OGDC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.19%)
PAEL 17.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.2%)
PIOC 106.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.12%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.05%)
PRL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.67%)
SNGP 62.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.21%)
SSGC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.19%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.06%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.78%)
TRG 85.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2.52%)
UNITY 25.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.69%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.68%)
BR100 6,034 Increased By 24.2 (0.4%)
BR30 20,960 Increased By 10.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-11-25

China stocks end lower on massive foreign outflows

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2023 05:19am

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed lower on Friday as investors maintained a cautious stance over the country’s sluggish economic recovery, with strong foreign outflows denting risk sentiment further.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index were both down 0.7% at market close.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 2.1%.

For the week, the CSI 300 was down 0.8%, marking its worst week in a month, while the Hang Seng index closed 0.6% higher.

Other Asian markets were also down on Friday amid little guidance from Wall Street, which was closed for a holiday, while the US dollar remained on the backfoot as investors bet US rate hikes have peaked.

Foreign investors sold a net 6.2 billion yuan ($859.79 million) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect, the biggest daily outflow in more than one month.

With recent economic data being a mixed bag and still weak, Yongxing Securities expects the market to have a range-bound performance.

Still, small stocks rose amid speculative bets. Shares of Beijing Stock Exchange, which focuses on China’s innovative small companies, jumped 6.5% and posted a weekly gain of 21%, amid policy support and frenzied bets.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index slipped 2.2%. China might allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified property developers for the first time, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

In mainland markets, shares in artificial intelligence companies slumped 2.3%, while semiconductors and new energy lost 1.7% and 1.5%, respectively. Tech giants listed in Hong Kong fell 2.2%.

China stocks Asian markets Hang Seng Index US dollar CSI 300 Index

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end lower on massive foreign outflows

Nov 2023: Up to 1.2pc hike in RLNG price notified

ECC for taking provinces on board for revising drug prices

SIFC approves initiatives to be broached with friendly countries

KE readies IGP for up to 2032-33

Pakistan ready to airlift injured Palestinians

PLL’s LNG tender: OQT quotes lowest bid

Seven MoUs on investment with Kuwait approved

Customs’ values on import of Methyl Acetate revised

SECP revokes registration of an insurer

Kakar underscores need for good governance, informative approach

Read more stories