Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

All-rounder Imad Wasim has announced retirement from international cricket, ending his over eight-year-long association with the national side.

The 34-year-old cricketer announced the development on X (formerly Twitter).

“In recent days I have been doing a lot of thinking about my international career and I have come to the conclusion that now it’s the right time for me to announce my retirement from international cricket,” the all-rounder said in a tweet.

Imad, who hasn’t played for the Green Shirts since April this year, thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for all its support provided to him over the years.

“It has truly been an honour to represent Pakistan. Each of my 121 appearances across the ODI and T20I formats was a dream come true,” Wasim noted.

He said currently, it’s an exciting time for Pakistan cricket going forward with new coaches and leadership incoming — referring to the major shake-up in the Pakistan camp.

“I wish all involved every success and I look forward to watching the team excel,” he said.

Imad, who skipped the recently concluded Pakistan Cup, and opted to play Abu Dhabi T10 league instead of the National T20 Cup, said he was looking forward to focusing on his playing career away from the international stage.