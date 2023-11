The Kenyan shilling edged lower on Friday on foreign exchange demand from fuel importers and companies seeking to pay off loans taken in dollars, traders said.

At 0906 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 152.85/05 per US dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 152.75/95.

Kenyan shilling stable; to weaken due to increased importer demand

The shilling has lost more than 19% against the dollar since the start of the year, LSEG data showed.