Sri Lankan shares close almost flat

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.04% at 10,526.93.

However, the index fell for a second straight week, shedding 0.81%.

Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund to approve the first review of its bailout programme next month, the central bank governor of the crisis-hit country said on Friday.

In an unexpected move, the island nation’s central bank lowered interest rates on Friday and said would hold off from any further easing while projecting subdued inflation over the medium term.