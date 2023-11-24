Sri Lankan shares close almost flat

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Friday, aided by gains in industrial and consumer discretionary stocks.
The CSE All Share index settled up 0.04% at 10,526.93.
However, the index fell for a second straight week, shedding 0.81%.
Sri Lanka expects the International Monetary Fund to approve the first review of its bailout programme next month, the central bank governor of the crisis-hit country said on Friday.
In an unexpected move, the island nation’s central bank lowered interest rates on Friday and said would hold off from any further easing while projecting subdued inflation over the medium term.
Ceylon Tobacco Company and Ceylon Beverage Holdings were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 0.99% and 5.93%, respectively.
Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 20.1 million shares from 27.9 million shares in the previous session.
The equity market’s turnover fell to 430.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.31 million) from 812.3 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.
Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 43.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 421.5 million rupees, the data showed.
