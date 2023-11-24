Dubai: Burj Khalifa’s NYE fireworks set to thrill audiences

Burj Khalifa’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display, a massive tourist attraction for Dubai, is set to be bigger this year, according to the The National that ran a report this week.

Since its inception in 2010 by developer Emaar Properties, the show has garnered interest and remains one of the highlights of festivities during the season. It is estimated to be watched by an audience of one billion globally, and will be live-streamed on the property developer’s website.

This year, the celebration is also set to feature a pyrotechnics display precisely choreographed to a content and light show and a fitting soundtrack.

As the city braces itself for the sparkling display, a record 325 firing positions have also been placed around Burj Khalifa for the show, added The National.

These will fire into 2,800 different directions made possible by 15,682 pyrotechnic elements, accompanied by more than 6,600 lights and 127 strobe strings that will illuminate the Dubai Fountain.

Peter Kopik – known for his work with fountain choreography – will be responsible for synchronising the water, light and sound show with Burj Khalifa’s display.

While access to Downtown Dubai is free, Burj Park is selling tickets for approximately Dh150 for an exclusive spot, which includes food and drinks.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa looks to set new record of firework display on New Year’s Eve

Meanwhile, several other restaurants in the vicinity of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are offering packages for the night.

Here is a selection of some on offer:

TimeOut Market:

The food hall across the fountain – in Souk Al Bahar is throwing a Hall of Wonders-themed party on New Year’s Eve, complete with DJs, musicians, magicians and contortionists.

Tickets start at Dh1,000 per person and go up to Dh5,000 for terrace seats with a direct view of Burj Khalifa.

Sky Views Observatory

The observation deck is set to be transformed with live entertainment and a selection of food and drinks. Packages start at Dh1,200 per person, including one with the venue’s ‘edge walk’ experience.

Maison De Curry

This restaurant located directly across the fountain will charge Dh7,000 per person for a seat on the lower deck for a five-course set menu.

Social House

Diners will be able to choose from five packages, with tickets ranging from Dh1,499 to Dh2,999 per person for a set menu.

Amongst other attractions include plenty live performances around town.

One such highlight is musician Sting who is set to perform at Atlantis, The Palm, with a live band and fireworks at the hotel to follow.

Individual tickets will set one back approximately Dh4,500, according to online ticketing website, Platinum List.