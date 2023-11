HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished the week with a big loss on Friday following the previous day’s rally, even as Chinese authorities pressed ahead with moves to support the troubled property sector.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.96 percent, or 351.42 points, to 17,559.42. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.68 percent, or 20.88 points, to 3,040.97, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 1.08 percent, or 20.83 points, to 1,900.60.