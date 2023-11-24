BAFL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
Nov 24, 2023
Sinner enjoying the ‘privilege’ of Davis Cup pressure

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 01:14pm

Jannik Sinner said he was embracing the pressure of the Davis Cup Finals after pulling double duty to help former champions Italy defeat the Netherlands 2-1 and make the semi-finals for the second straight year.

Sinner, who arrived in Malaga after losing his ATP Finals title clash to Novak Djokovic, overcame Tallon Griekspoor on Thursday to level the tie at 1-1 and later teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego to down Griekspoor and Wesley Koolhof.

The world number four was a late pick for the doubles match and had not played alongside Sonego since their defeat at Indian Wells in March but the duo barely missed a beat to book a last-four spot with Serbia up next on Saturday.

“Pressure is a privilege to have. There are not so many players who have this privilege,” Sinner said. “Davis Cup pressure is different, because you know that you have a big responsibility, because you don’t have many chances.

“Obviously, coming here with confidence, knowing the first day wasn’t easy and I started so-so in the first set, but still I tried to kept going. It’s nice that the last event of the year is a team event. It can give you good energy.”

Italy are looking to claim their second title in the premier men’s team competition having won the trophy in 1976 and Sinner said he had a good feeling about their chances.

“We’re doing all the right things,” he added.

“We’re a big family and showed it. Everyone is giving 100%. That’s the least players can do, especially when they play for the country.”

