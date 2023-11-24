BAFL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
BIPL 22.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.44%)
BOP 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.09%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
DFML 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.91%)
FABL 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FCCL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
FFL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
GGL 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HBL 98.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
HUBC 118.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.32%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.02%)
MLCF 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
PAEL 17.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.84%)
PIOC 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.21%)
PRL 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
SNGP 62.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
SSGC 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
TELE 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.07%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
UNITY 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.45%)
BR100 6,061 Increased By 50.5 (0.84%)
BR30 21,080 Increased By 130.8 (0.62%)
KSE100 59,398 Increased By 498.6 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By 167.9 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore rangebound as property optimism offsets intervention fears

Reuters Published 24 Nov, 2023 09:41am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures moved within a tight range on Friday, as traders gauged lingering fears following government intervention and property support-led optimism in top consumer China.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was down 0.25% at 978 yuan ($135.62) a metric ton, as of 0201 GMT.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.2% at $133.45 a ton, as of 0200 GMT, following a 1.15% drop in the previous session.

China’s state planner said it would closely monitor changes in the iron ore market and further tighten supervision of spot and futures trading in its latest effort to curb a price rally, leading to a price drop on Thursday.

Weighing on prices are also easing supply concerns after a union representing train drivers at BHP’s Pilbara iron ore operations in Western Australia withdrew industrial action.

Iron ore extends gain on China’s property sector support

Still, losses were limited by reports that Beijing introduced a series of moves to revive its debt-riden property sector, the country’s largest steel consumer.

China may allow banks to offer unsecured short-term loans to qualified property developers for the first time, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

This came after Chinese regulators are reported to have been drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for funding.

“Iron ore prices are likely to consolidate in the near term amid the joint impact of favorable and unfavorable factors,” analysts at Everbright Futures said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients posted gains, with coking coal and coke on the DCE up 0.35% and 1.03%, respectively.

Some coal mines in Lvliang city in north China’s Shanxi province, its top coal production hub, temporarily suspended production due to intensified safety checks, consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mixed. Rebar fell 0.3%, hot-rolled coil edged down 0.17%, while wire rod added 0.3% and stainless steel climbed 1.25%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore rangebound as property optimism offsets intervention fears

New high: KSE-100 crosses 59,000 as bulls maintain grip

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Sri Lanka cuts rates to boost growth, signals pause in further easing

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Read more stories