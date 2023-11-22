BAFL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
Iron ore extends gain on China’s property sector support

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2023 05:48am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures extended gains for a second session on Tuesday, as sentiment was boosted by Beijing’s latest support to the property sector and lingering concerns over possible supply disruptions.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) added 2.6% to 985 yuan ($136.59) a metric ton, as of 0238 GMT. The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange rose 1.95% to $133.65 a ton, as of 0249 GMT.

Chinese regulators are drafting a list of 50 real estate developers eligible for a range of funding, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China’s CSI 300 Real Estate Index climbed over 3% in the morning session. Driving up prices of the key steelmaking ingredient is also lingering concern over near-term disruption of supply after news that around 400 train drivers for BHP’s Western Australian iron ore division will begin industrial action late this week. Other steelmaking ingredients also advanced, with coking coal and coke on the DCE up 0.34% and 0.54%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were stronger.

