BAFL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.55%)
BIPL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.4%)
BOP 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.68%)
CNERGY 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
DFML 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
DGKC 64.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.43%)
FABL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (7.44%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.64%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
GGL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.99%)
HBL 96.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.25%)
HUBC 117.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.41%)
HUMNL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.15%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
OGDC 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-2.6%)
PAEL 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.48%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.3%)
PIOC 107.18 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.3%)
PPL 90.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.02%)
PRL 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.26%)
SNGP 62.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.03%)
SSGC 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.21%)
TELE 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.79%)
TPLP 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 88.19 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (7.35%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.99%)
BR100 6,010 Increased By 66.1 (1.11%)
BR30 20,949 Increased By 24.3 (0.12%)
KSE100 58,900 Increased By 701.1 (1.2%)
KSE30 19,563 Increased By 187.9 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-11-24

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Sohail Sarfraz Published November 24, 2023 Updated November 24, 2023 09:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday constituted a high-level technical committee of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and FBR officials for data integration to broaden the tax base.

Sources told Business Recorder that the high-level technical committee would be headed by chairman Nadra. Members of the committee included two senior officials from the Nadra including chief project officer Nadra. Other committee members included chief executive officer (CEO) Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) and two senior FBR officials.

The FBR and the Nadra had agreed to expand collaboration and exchange data to determine the actual income of existing taxpayers, register new taxpayers, and finalise tax profiles of non-filers.

FBR, Nadra agree to exchange taxpayers’ data

Sources said that the FBR and Nadra have again started a consultative process for expanding the tax base. The FBR wanted to utilise all kinds of data for expanding the tax net. The idea is to further strengthen data to register non-filers of income tax returns.

The actual income of existing taxpayers would be determined based on Nadra’s data and new people would be registered for expanding the tax net.

Last year, the FBR had shared the list of 3,500 big profiles of non-filers, prepared by the Nadra, with the FBR Operations Wing for on-ground verification of data. The Nadra had further improved the data and communicated to the FBR for the purpose of broadening the tax base in the past.

Under Section 175B of the Income Tax Ordinance, the Nadra shall, on its own motion or upon application by the board, share its records and any information available or held by it, with the board, for broadening the tax base or carrying out the purposes of the Income Tax Ordinance.

The Nadra may (i) submit proposals and information to the Board with a view to broadening the tax base; (ii) identify in relation to any person, whether a taxpayer or not – (a) income, receipts, assets, properties, liabilities, expenditures, or transactions that have escaped assessment or are under-assessed or have been assessed at a low rate, or have been subjected to excessive relief or refund or have been mis-declared or misclassified under a particular head of income or otherwise; (b) the value of anything mentioned in sub-clause (a) of clause (ii), if such value is at variance with the value notified by the Board or the district authorities, as the case may be, or if no such value has been notified the true or market value; and (iii) enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Board for a secure exchange and utilization of a person’s information.

The board may use and utilise any information communicated to it by the Nadra and forward such information to an income tax authority having jurisdiction in relation to the subject matter regarding the information, who may utilise the information for the purposes of the ordinance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nadra FBR taxpayers tax net PRAL Broadening tax base tax base

Comments

1000 characters

FBR-Nadra body tasked to broaden tax base

Economic growth has to be backed by structural reforms: Shamshad

Nepra approves Rs1.52 per unit surcharge on KE consumers

Coal power project at Gwadar: Chinese firm shows ‘conditional’ willingness to commence work

Documented cigarette manufacturers, other sectors: FBR likely to increase prices of tax stamps

Rabi: ECC allows import of urea on G2G tender basis

Alteration in PD’s draft summary on KE issues proposed

CPEC second phase: Minister, China’s envoy discuss ways to expand cooperation

Auto sector: Govt mulling revalidating import quotas of new entrants

Bahria Town case: NBP directed to remit remittance amount to SC account

Read more stories